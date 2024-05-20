Art & Entertainment

Bengali Filmmaker-Actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee Celebrates 50th Birthday With A Feast

Bengali filmmaker-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. This year also marks his 30th year in the film industry as an actor.

Shiboprasad Mukherjee
Shiboprasad Mukherjee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sharing his birthday plans with IANS, the director said that he had five different kinds of fritters and payasam in the first half of the day.

Shiboprosad is known for his films like ‘Ramdhanu’, ‘Belashuru’, ‘Mukherjee Dar Bou’, ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’, 'Fatafati', and others.

Talking about celebrations of his 50th birthday, Shiboprosad told IANS: "Today is very special for me. I will spend quality time with my family -- my wife, mother, and sisters. The first half was a typical Bengali celebration with five different kinds of fritters and payasam. In the second half, I will be celebrating with the Windows team and Nandita Roy, with whom I share most of my time on the shooting floor."

“It's a small gathering, there will be just those without whom my journey of life would have been incomplete," he added.

Talking about his best birthday gift, he said: "I have two releases coming up this year, ‘Aamar Boss’ and 'Bohurupi', and they are the best gifts to me by Didi (Nandita Roy)."

Last year, he delivered a blockbuster with 'Raktabeej', which he co-directed with Nandita Roy.

