Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Bengali Film 'Abyakto' Starring Adil Hussain To Premiere On OTT

'Abyakto', which had a theatrical release on January 31, 2020, will stream on EROS Now.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 10:07 am

National Award-winning actor Adil Hussain's new Bengali film 'Abyakto' is releasing on Eros Now.

'Abyakto' is a touching tale of a mother and son, their strained relationship, and how an unexpected turn of events changes things forever.

The film is produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani and directed by Arjunn Dutta.

Talking about the film Dutta said, "'Abyakto' is a story of a mother and son and raises pertinent issues that are never spoken about in our society. Our entire team has made an honest film with a lot of passion, and I am sure it is going to touch hearts."

The film also features Arpita Chatterjee, Anubhav Kanjilal, Anirban Ghosh, and Lily Chakravarty alongside Hussain, and it releases on June 29.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abyakto Bengali Cinema Adil Hussain Eros Now Bengali Movie Abyakto OTT Release Film Industry
