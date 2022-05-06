Friday, May 06, 2022
Benedict Cumberbatch Suggests Bollywood Should Be A Part Of The MCU In Some Way

Benedict Cumberbatch lauded the Indian film industry saying it has some 'incredible talent' and how it has had a massive influence. He also suggested that a Bollywood actor should join the MCU and we should get an Indian superhero.

Updated: 06 May 2022 1:17 pm

While ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ prepares for its big premiere, Yash's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ continues to make money at the Indian movie office. The Marvel picture has already made more than Rs 20 crore in pre-sales, and the buzz suggests that it would be a smash in the nation. 

Indianexpress.com recently spoke with Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Stephen Strange, the surgeon-turned-superhero, and talked about Indian film business and the potential of an Indian superhero appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I don't believe the two (industries) are exclusive," the actor replied when asked if India is only a locale that brings in enormous money for Marvel or a potential competitor for Hollywood, “You know you’ve got a very avid movie-going public and that translates whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood. And I think that’s fine. There’s room for both. It’s not an either and or equation at all” he added.

Cumberbatch volunteered in a Darjeeling monastery during his time in India. When asked if he had followed any Bollywood films or actors, the ‘Dr. Strange' actor shyly said, "I haven't seen many Bollywood films.I'm embarrassed to say no.”

Cumberbatch praised the film industry and its actors, even suggesting that an Indian superhero should join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "There are fantastic Indian performers, whether they are British-born like Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, with whom I just had the pleasure of working." You obviously have an extraordinarily brilliant and robust cinematic culture, and you've been doing it for years. I've always admired English-language films, and you've had a significant effect on them.I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero,," he suggested.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', directed by Sam Raimi, will be released on May 6. In addition to Cumberbatch, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

