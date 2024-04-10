While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways officially in 2018, the ex-couple maintains an amicable relationship. The couple has three children together. Recently, their middle child made a shocking revelation about themselves at Garner’s father’s funeral. Formerly known as Seraphina Rose, the 15-year-old came out with their new name – Fin Affleck.
At the memorial service of Jennifer Garner’s father- William, who breathed his last at the age of 85, Fin was spotted with short hair and a black suit and tie. The memorial took place at the Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday, April 6. The funeral was live streamed on Facebook. At the service, Fin took the stage and introduced his new name.
Advertisement
The viral video shows Fin taking to the altar to read a chapter from the Bible at the funeral. Before they started reading the chapter, they said, “Hello my name is Fin Affleck.”
Fin’s siblings Violet and Samuel, along with their cousins were also seen at the memorial. A report by Hello Magazine claims that they read a verse from the Book of Proverbs which was “one of their grandfather’s favourites.”
Garner had shared the news of her father’s death on Instagram. She wrote, “There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”