Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bella Hadid Talks About Excruciating and Debilitating Mental Health Difficulties

Bella Hadid, who last year posted photos of herself sobbing, has now spoken up about her mental health difficulties.

Bella Hadid Talks About Excruciating and Debilitating Mental Health Difficulties
Bella Hadid - Instagram/ @bellahadid

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:25 am

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently talked about her mental health difficulties, calling them "excruciating and debilitating." Hadid also discussed the photographs of her weeping that went viral last year.

According to People magazine, the 25-year-old model spoke to WSJ. Magazine for the publication's My Monday Morning feature, where she candidly discussed her mental health difficulties.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

When questioned by the publication what her secret is to putting together her outfit in the morning, Bella explained that she hasn't had a stylist "in a long time, maybe two years now," and that she was "in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of (paparazzi) being outside and all that."

Bella said she learnt to embrace her fashion and dress in a way that made her happy after learning to deal with her anxiety and other mental health issues.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style," she noted. She added, "When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Hadid proceeded to talk about her personal mental health in her interview with WSJ. Magazine, as well as her thought process behind an Instagram post she uploaded in November 2021, in which she posted a series of photographs of herself sobbing.

"I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo," she said. "It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling," Bella added.

"I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn't know why. That was over the past three years," she continued. "(When I posted them) it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was ok to feel that way."

Hadid added, "Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point, I wasn't able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it."

Hadid was also asked about her present mental condition, which she stated was considerably improved. She did say, though, that she recognises she must deal with her problems on a daily basis.

"I do have good days. Today is a good day," she told WSJ. Magazine. "My brain fog is feeling better, I don't feel depressed. I don't have as much anxiety as I usually do. But tomorrow I could wake up and (be) the complete opposite," she added. "That's why I get so overwhelmed."

Continuing to talk about her candid Instagram post, Hadid described that it "made me less lonely because I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, 'I feel that way too.'"

"Walking outside, being able to remember there are so many people going through things and have similar patterns to me, it makes me feel better. I don't know if that's not what people want on Instagram, and that's fine. I don't have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that's what's important to me," she added.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bella Hadid World Mental Health Day Depression Instagram Social Media
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

5 Indian Murder Mystery's That Are A Must Watch

5 Indian Murder Mystery's That Are A Must Watch

Shreyas Talpade on dubbing for 'Pushpa' in Hindi: Allu Arjun made my job easier

After Ranveer Singh's '83' Debacle, Here Are 10 Films That Met A Similar Fate

Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Instagram After Four-Month Pause

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold