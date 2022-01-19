Supermodel Bella Hadid recently talked about her mental health difficulties, calling them "excruciating and debilitating." Hadid also discussed the photographs of her weeping that went viral last year.

According to People magazine, the 25-year-old model spoke to WSJ. Magazine for the publication's My Monday Morning feature, where she candidly discussed her mental health difficulties.

When questioned by the publication what her secret is to putting together her outfit in the morning, Bella explained that she hasn't had a stylist "in a long time, maybe two years now," and that she was "in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of (paparazzi) being outside and all that."

Bella said she learnt to embrace her fashion and dress in a way that made her happy after learning to deal with her anxiety and other mental health issues.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style," she noted. She added, "When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"

Hadid proceeded to talk about her personal mental health in her interview with WSJ. Magazine, as well as her thought process behind an Instagram post she uploaded in November 2021, in which she posted a series of photographs of herself sobbing.

"I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo," she said. "It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling," Bella added.

"I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn't know why. That was over the past three years," she continued. "(When I posted them) it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was ok to feel that way."

Hadid added, "Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point, I wasn't able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it."

Hadid was also asked about her present mental condition, which she stated was considerably improved. She did say, though, that she recognises she must deal with her problems on a daily basis.

"I do have good days. Today is a good day," she told WSJ. Magazine. "My brain fog is feeling better, I don't feel depressed. I don't have as much anxiety as I usually do. But tomorrow I could wake up and (be) the complete opposite," she added. "That's why I get so overwhelmed."

Continuing to talk about her candid Instagram post, Hadid described that it "made me less lonely because I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, 'I feel that way too.'"

"Walking outside, being able to remember there are so many people going through things and have similar patterns to me, it makes me feel better. I don't know if that's not what people want on Instagram, and that's fine. I don't have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that's what's important to me," she added.

