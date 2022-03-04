Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Batman Releases In India: Netizens Have A Field Day

Batman continues to be one of the most well-known superheroes, and audiences see fresh adaptations of the character every now and then. The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was released in India today (March 4).

A still from the film 'The Batman' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 10:16 pm

'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role was released in India today (March 4) and fans of the caped crusader have taken to social media to their reactions after watching the film.

Superhero stories have always been in the world, and they continue to exist in cinema. Batman is still one of the most well-known superheroes, and audiences see fresh adaptations of the character every now and then.

The character of Batman has been portrayed by numerous actors in past, including big names like Christian Bale and George Clooney. While some of the portrayals got great reviews and the films remain cult classics, some were not received well by the viewers. Pattinson's portrayal has always been a talking point about the film and fans were also excited to see famed director Matt Reeves directing the film.

Now that 'The Batman' is in theatres and viewers can finally enjoy the movie, Twitterati is flooded with memes and reactions from audiences all around the planet. Have a look at some of the most hilarious going around on social media:

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne, a reclusive millionaire who serves as Batman, a vigilante who protects Gotham City from violent criminals. Pattinson joins forces with Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. Fans are enthralled, and the much-anticipated picture has received rave reviews.

In addition to Pattinson, 'The Batman' stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

'The Batman' is based on DC Comics and is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves. 

