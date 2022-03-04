Batman Releases In India: Netizens Have A Field Day

'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role was released in India today (March 4) and fans of the caped crusader have taken to social media to their reactions after watching the film.

Superhero stories have always been in the world, and they continue to exist in cinema. Batman is still one of the most well-known superheroes, and audiences see fresh adaptations of the character every now and then.

The character of Batman has been portrayed by numerous actors in past, including big names like Christian Bale and George Clooney. While some of the portrayals got great reviews and the films remain cult classics, some were not received well by the viewers. Pattinson's portrayal has always been a talking point about the film and fans were also excited to see famed director Matt Reeves directing the film.

Now that 'The Batman' is in theatres and viewers can finally enjoy the movie, Twitterati is flooded with memes and reactions from audiences all around the planet. Have a look at some of the most hilarious going around on social media:

You either die a Wizard or you live long enough to see yourself become the Batman.



or you do both when you're Robert Pattinson :D#TheBatman #TheBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/nLfphGyKPd — Rashu🌸👻 (@cheeseismyacid) March 4, 2022

Me after seeing The Batman pic.twitter.com/wfhiskQTdD — N. Bluth (@nadsluvsrpatz) March 4, 2022

Absolutely loved Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in the Batman pic.twitter.com/dsXfnhuegb — Pranav Kurup (@PranavKurup99) March 4, 2022

not seeing the batman until next weekend pic.twitter.com/mUzZGMnCXr — Robin (@D4RKSABER77) March 4, 2022

#TheBatmanMovie is a love letter to all those who grew up admiring him. It's 3hrs of pure Batman, even when he is Bruce Wayne I can only see Batman. 10/10. I cannot stess enough how good this movie is. pic.twitter.com/Yqd4KGlOlC — mohith777 (@Mohithbundey) March 4, 2022

When you get out from watching #TheBatmanMovie after waiting 5 long years and it doesn’t disappoint pic.twitter.com/wYXfjOigGj — Neo a.k.a Negro Kuwabara (@NeoGameSpark) March 3, 2022

"KRAMER WHAT'S GOING ON IN THERE?!"

"Holy shit is that batman?" pic.twitter.com/0YBNIrXQss — 🦇🌩Cam🌩🦇 (@Caaaaaaaammmmm) March 4, 2022

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne, a reclusive millionaire who serves as Batman, a vigilante who protects Gotham City from violent criminals. Pattinson joins forces with Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman. Fans are enthralled, and the much-anticipated picture has received rave reviews.

In addition to Pattinson, 'The Batman' stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

'The Batman' is based on DC Comics and is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. The film is helmed by Matt Reeves.