Barkha Sengupta: 'Historical Shows Bring In A Lot Of Indianness In Us'

Actress Barkha Sengupta says that historical shows are not only informative but entertaining as well and they are still popular among the audience.



She said this while talking about the historical show 'Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha'.

A 75-episode series is about the history of India's freedom struggle and certain historical facts that are not much talked about or mentioned at many places.



The actress will be playing the role of Abbakka Rani, who was among the earliest freedom fighters and queen of Tulu Nadu, a border region between the states of Karnataka and Kerala in southern India and the people over there speak Tulu language.



She explains: "I think historical shows attract audiences because it is a time period that a lot of people do not know about very clearly. I think it definitely brings in a lot of Indianness in us when we watch what our country has been through."



'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi' fame further shares why people would love to watch the show and says: "I think there are two reasons - because we want to feel patriotic and yet we don't know of a lot of stories that have happened in that time period. So, historical shows are our connection to that time zone."



The series, produced by Contiloe Pictures, will be showing various historical events from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence. It will be starting from August 14 on DD National.