﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Actress Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta Joins Biopic PM Narendra Modi

Actress Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta Joins Biopic PM Narendra Modi

The makers of the upcoming biopic "PM Narendra Modi" have announced the final cast which includes names like Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan and Barkha Bisht Sengupta

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2019
Actress Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta Joins Biopic <em>PM Narendra Modi</em>
Actress Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta Joins Biopic PM Narendra Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-01-29T15:35:36+0530

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. The biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.

"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With 'PM Narendra Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung," Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.

"PM Narendra Modi" will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.

IANS

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vivek Oberoi Narendra Modi India Mumbai Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood: Best of the Worst Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Day After 'Explosive Rafale' Tweet, Rahul Gandhi Meets Manohar Parrikar In Goa
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters