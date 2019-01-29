Actress Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta Joins Biopic <em>PM Narendra Modi</em>

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other talents who are part of the project are Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. The biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.

"A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With 'PM Narendra Modi' we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung," Producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.

"PM Narendra Modi" will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.

IANS