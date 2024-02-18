BAFTA Awards: Best Film Not In English For Auschwitz Drama 'The Zone Of Interest'

The UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp, 'The Zone of Interest', based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis, has won the BAFTA for the best film not in the English language, reports BBC.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, the film, which has also been nominated for Oscars, focuses on the family of the camp commandant, Rudolf Höss, his wife Hedwig and their five children living a regular life next door to the chamber of horrors.