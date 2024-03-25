Art & Entertainment

Baba Siddique's Iftar Party 2024: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Preity Zinta And Other Celebs Grace The Occasion

Baba Siddique hosted the annual Iftar party on March 24. It was a star-studded night graced by celebs like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill and others.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Instagram
Celebs at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party 2024 Photo: Instagram
Like every year, this year too Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique hosted an Iftar party. It was on March 24 that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Celebs from both Bollywood and TV industries attended the annual party in Mumbai. From veterans to young actors and hearthrobs, it was a star-studded evening under one roof. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Emraan Hashmi among others graced Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2024.

Salman Khan arrived with Shera

Salman Khan, who never misses Baba Siddique's Iftar party, received a warm welcome. As usual, Bhaijaan looked dashing in a black and white pathani suit. He posed with Shera, Baba Siddiue, Zeeshan and other celebs at the event. His father Salim Khan and brother Sohail were also present.

Shilpa Shetty and Preity Zinta greet each other

It was like the reunion of the 90s when Shilpa Shetty and Preity Zinta met. They shared a warm hug and also chatted for a while. Preity looked pretty in a blue and golden traditional outfit while Shilpa was in a white co-ord set with mesh detailing at the neckline. Raj Kundra and Shamita also accompanied Shilpa. A video has gone viral when Shilpa was seen fixing Preity's hair.

Emraan attended the occasion with his son

Emraan was in a blue-white ethnic outfit while his son, Ayaan was in a white outfit. The father-son duo posed together for pics. Emraan also celebrated his birthday with the Siddique family.

'Gully Boy' co-stars reunion

'Gully Boy' stars Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi also graced the event. They were in traditional outfits for the Iftar party. Both got clicked together.

Arpita Khan attended the iftar bash with Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill looked ravishing in a navy blue velvet kurta, purple pants and dupatta. Ankita Lokhande attended with her husband Vicky Jain. She donned a printed pink outfit while Vicky was in a black kurta pyjama.

Other celebs like Hina Khan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gauahr Khan, Karishma Tanna, Avneet Kaur, Munawar Faruq

