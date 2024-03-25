Like every year, this year too Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique hosted an Iftar party. It was on March 24 that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Celebs from both Bollywood and TV industries attended the annual party in Mumbai. From veterans to young actors and hearthrobs, it was a star-studded evening under one roof. Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Emraan Hashmi among others graced Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2024.