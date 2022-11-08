Ayush Sabat Steps Up The Game With FHigh

When the world was reeling under the tentacles of COVID-19, Ayush commenced his new entrepreneurial venture with FHigh.

FHigh has primarily two companies, the first being FHigh Entertainment and the second being FHigh Music. FHigh Music is a music record label which promotes the music of various genres and has signed Bella, Byg Smyle, MC Insane, Sarkaar, and MC Deep, who are very promising young artists, whereas FHigh Entertainment takes care of all the production, and distribution and advertisement work.

FHigh has made short films and advertisement videos for the UP Tourism Department which have been showcased at Dubai Expo 2020 and also for various occasions in front of Senior Ministers and known dignitaries. FHigh Entertainment had taken up production work for other government agencies and government initiatives like MNREGA, and urban development where they have done shoots for the mentioned. They have also worked with the famous artist Krewella for the music video of 'Good on You'. According to some recent reports, it has also come to light that they are currently working with Universal Music and Bollywood Hungama on a few projects.

Ayush also started his journey while working in the corporate before realizing that his passion lays in the creative field. When the producer was asked about the same, he said, “Right from high school, I had been inclined towards events and production. I even organized an array of events including concerts. I have made a fair number of networks with vendors as well as artists. After completing my engineering, I started working in a start-up. Soon I realized that a corporate job was not my cup of tea and that I should pursue my passion. And with that started my journey of production. I worked with some well-known artists."

Most celebrities stick to the trade that made them a star, but a few use their fame and fortune as a business platform. Ayush Sabat, a renowned entrepreneur, known for his work, is very much famous for handling B-town events, shows and concerts.

Ayush wants to produce short films for OTT platforms and notable YouTube channels. He, with the team, intends to do web series in the future, depending on good storyline and interesting plot. If he finds a good story, then he is definitely going to invest in B-town projects like an investor.

Ayush Sabat is an incredible guy very down-to-earth easy-going personality. Once he likes anything, he never thinks twice about investing in it. Whether it works out or not, he feels if you are not taking the risk for your dreams, then you can never achieve anything in life. Music and movies are dream projects you must take a chance with, and for that, you need belief to go forward.

After switching to the creative field, Ayush didn’t completely let go of his engineering. He has been working with Lohum Cleantech Pvt Ltd and looks after various schemes and policies coming up, wherein how to fit in with the norms. Lohum is into refurbishing, repurposing and recycling of used Li-ion batteries, which leads to a Greener Environment. Also, he is an integral part of the start-up by Suhas Tejakanda which is creating innovative solutions for the defence infrastructure of our country. He believes that technology is the key to the future and the faster we adapt to it, the faster we’ll be in the race of the future.

While talking to Ayush about his vision for the company he told “I see FHigh growing to such a level that we expand on various domains like filmmaking, advertising and fully supporting any artist we want from scratch. We plan to launch affordable studios all over the country so that an artist who is talented but isn’t economically backed up can also dream of becoming the heartbeat of the country. We also intend to open a Croma studio for shoots. FHigh Music wants to contribute with good content and talented artists to the music industry of India.” He also added that “We are also very interested in projects offered by the Government as I feel that we can add a lot in terms of new technology, vision and concept-based shooting.”

It's always good to see young people like Ayush promoting the talent of India and giving them the right opportunity where they can showcase their talent to the world.

Ayush is also planning to work in Bollywood movies as a producer. In his venture, he will try to produce series which are more trending and also movies on real-life stories which can inspire more people.