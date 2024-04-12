'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Animated Movie Ropes In Eric Nam And Dave Bautista To Voice Cast, Release Date Revealed

Paramount has finally unveiled the cast and title for the upcoming animated movie set in the world of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ hinting at a narrative centered on an older Aang navigating the aftermath of the original series. The beloved Nickelodeon show chronicled the adventures of the youthful Airbender thrust into a turbulent world as he embarked on a quest to master all four elements and defeat the Fire Nation.
At the CinemaCon 2024 held in Las Vegas, Paramount revealed that the forthcoming animated film will be titled ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ and is the first film in a planned trilogy, which was announced back in 2021. Eric Nam has been confirmed to lend his voice to play the role of an adult Aang. Additionally, Dave Bautista will take on the role of an undisclosed villain. Meanwhile, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza also join the voice cast as Toph, Katara, and Sokka respectively. Interestingly, Dante Basco is set to return to provide the voice of the present Fire Lord Zuko.
Advertisement
As far as plot details are concerned, it’s been kept under wraps. But, what has been revealed is that this new ‘Avatar’ animated film is slated for a release on October 10, 2025.
Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series, is taking the director’s chair for this project, alongside William Mata. Executive producing duties are in the hands of the original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, alongside Eric Coleman. This film marks the first one in a trilogy of films set to be released by Paramount and Nickelodeon under their Avatar Studios production banner.
Advertisement
For those looking to catch up, the original animated ‘Avatar’ series ran from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon, with ‘The Legend of Korra’ continuing the saga from 2012 to 2014. In 2010, an ill-fated attempt was made to adapt the original animated series into a live-action film titled ‘The Last Airbender.’ Years later, in 2024, Netflix released a live-action version of the show, which has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.