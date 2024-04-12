'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Animated Movie Ropes In Eric Nam And Dave Bautista To Voice Cast, Release Date Revealed

At the CinemaCon 2024 held in Las Vegas, Paramount revealed that the forthcoming animated film will be titled ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ and is the first film in a planned trilogy, which was announced back in 2021. Eric Nam has been confirmed to lend his voice to play the role of an adult Aang. Additionally, Dave Bautista will take on the role of an undisclosed villain. Meanwhile, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza also join the voice cast as Toph, Katara, and Sokka respectively. Interestingly, Dante Basco is set to return to provide the voice of the present Fire Lord Zuko.