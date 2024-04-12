Art & Entertainment

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Animated Movie Ropes In Eric Nam And Dave Bautista To Voice Cast, Release Date Revealed

Titled 'Aang: The Last Airbender,' the first movie in the animated trilogy is set to release on October 10, 2025.

Advertisement

Netflix
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Paramount has finally unveiled the cast and title for the upcoming animated movie set in the world of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ hinting at a narrative centered on an older Aang navigating the aftermath of the original series. The beloved Nickelodeon show chronicled the adventures of the youthful Airbender thrust into a turbulent world as he embarked on a quest to master all four elements and defeat the Fire Nation.

At the CinemaCon 2024 held in Las Vegas, Paramount revealed that the forthcoming animated film will be titled ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ and is the first film in a planned trilogy, which was announced back in 2021. Eric Nam has been confirmed to lend his voice to play the role of an adult Aang. Additionally, Dave Bautista will take on the role of an undisclosed villain. Meanwhile, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza also join the voice cast as Toph, Katara, and Sokka respectively. Interestingly, Dante Basco is set to return to provide the voice of the present Fire Lord Zuko.

Advertisement

As far as plot details are concerned, it’s been kept under wraps. But, what has been revealed is that this new ‘Avatar’ animated film is slated for a release on October 10, 2025.

Voice%20Cast%20of%20%27Aang%3A%20The%20Last%20Airbender%27
Voice Cast of 'Aang: The Last Airbender' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series, is taking the director’s chair for this project, alongside William Mata. Executive producing duties are in the hands of the original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, alongside Eric Coleman. This film marks the first one in a trilogy of films set to be released by Paramount and Nickelodeon under their Avatar Studios production banner.

Advertisement

For those looking to catch up, the original animated ‘Avatar’ series ran from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon, with ‘The Legend of Korra’ continuing the saga from 2012 to 2014. In 2010, an ill-fated attempt was made to adapt the original animated series into a live-action film titled ‘The Last Airbender.’ Years later, in 2024, Netflix released a live-action version of the show, which has already been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee', Says PM Modi At Udhampur Rally; Nomination For 3rd Phase Begins
  7. Sports World LIVE: Error-Prone India Face Australia In 4th Hockey Test
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch