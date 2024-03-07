'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Renewed For Two Additional Seasons, Watch The Cast's Reaction To The Announcement

So far, Season 1 has shown Aang (Gordon Cormier), the titular character, who possesses the unique ability to master all four elements—air, water, fire, and earth. He awakens from a century-long slumber to find himself as the only surviving Airbender. Meanwhile, the world faces a dire threat from the dangerous and ruthless Fire Nation under the reign of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), which is responsible for wiping out all other Airbenders and seeking dominion over the Earth and Water Nations. Now, joined by his newfound friends Katara (Kiawentiio), a Waterbender, and her brother Sokka (Ian Ousley), Aang embarks on a quest to fulfil his responsibility to restore balance to the broken world. But it’s not all that easy. While Aang and his friends may have stopped Fire Nation’s Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), his uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung) from mere attacks, it’s far from over.