'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Renewed For Two Additional Seasons, Watch The Cast's Reaction To The Announcement

Good news for fans of the Aang gang! After many speculations and theories, Netflix has officially announced the renewal of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ for not only the second but also the third season. The live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon series of the same name will conclude the epic story with Season 3.
Since its debut on February 22, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has dominated as the leading English-language TV show on Netflix, achieving an impressive 41.1 million views within the first 11 days of its release. Furthermore, the series claimed the top spot in 76 countries and placed itself in the Top 10 list in 92 countries.
So far, Season 1 has shown Aang (Gordon Cormier), the titular character, who possesses the unique ability to master all four elements—air, water, fire, and earth. He awakens from a century-long slumber to find himself as the only surviving Airbender. Meanwhile, the world faces a dire threat from the dangerous and ruthless Fire Nation under the reign of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), which is responsible for wiping out all other Airbenders and seeking dominion over the Earth and Water Nations. Now, joined by his newfound friends Katara (Kiawentiio), a Waterbender, and her brother Sokka (Ian Ousley), Aang embarks on a quest to fulfil his responsibility to restore balance to the broken world. But it’s not all that easy. While Aang and his friends may have stopped Fire Nation’s Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), his uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung) from mere attacks, it’s far from over.
Season 2 will show Aang’s journey as it continues, with more battles, more betrayals and more cool stunts.
The massively-talented cast found out about the show’s renewal via a video conference call. You can watch their wholesome reaction to the announcement here:
Albert Kim takes on the role of showrunner, while Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi join as executive producers. The team of directors includes Raisani, Goi, Roseanne Liang, and Jet Wilkinson. Takeshi Furukawa contributes as the music composer.
Currently, there is no information known about when the final two seasons are expected to release. Till then, you can watch the first season of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ only on Netflix.