Based on the animated television series of the same name, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has received mixed reviews upon its release. Albert Kim, as a show-runner, has made a live-action adaptation of the much-loved series. The show is available to stream on Netflix. Fans have been talking much about this show on social media. The eight-episodes pack just the right amount of action, drama and visual appeal with many familiar and new faces. Here’s our take on the adapted series.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Story
Set against the mystical backdrop of a catastrophic war, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ showcases certain people who possess the ability to ‘bend’ one of the four elements – air, fire, earth and water. The ‘Avatar’ is a superior individual who can master all the elements, and bridges the gap between the mortal and the spiritual realms. 12-year-old Aang serves as the ‘Avatar,’ whilst also the only Airbender left, after the Fire Nation wiped the whole lot of them out. Aang has the ability to bend all four elements and has to bring peace and balance to the broken world, but doesn’t know how. Now with the heavy burden of defeating the strong, ambitious Fire Nation, Aang sets out on a quest with his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, to learn about his abilities. However, it’s not all that easy as he’s relentlessly chased by Fire Lord Ozai’s son Prince Zuko, whose pride and destiny depends on capturing the Avatar.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Performances
There has undoubtedly been a perfect assembly of captivating young performers. And interestingly, most of the cast members are filled with talented Asian and Indigenous actors.
The primary factor of success of the show depended upon who would take on the role of the titular character and Gordon Cormier did not disappoint. His remarkable portrayal of Aang truly stands out as a marvel. He has wonderfully balanced all emotions – be it grief or be it determination; Cormier has been a treat to watch, who has seamlessly captured the innocence and flair of the 12-year-old hero.
The last of her tribe, Katara, played by Kiawentiio has left me with mixed opinions. There have been moments where I found myself rooting for her to learn more, to grow more, to be able to master her skills. But at the same time, her portrayal seemed too rigid. As someone who had watched her loved ones die, that fierceness was not there in her eyes. That anger wasn’t visibly pent-up. I believe Kiawentiio could have been more convincing. On the other hand, Katara’s brother, Sokka, played by Ian Ousley, has shown to be a comic yet dramatic character. While a few major original characteristics of his are missing in this live-adaptation, the show’s comedic moments heavily rely on him, and he has done a good job carrying that weight.
Coming to the Fire Nation’s side, can we collectively agree Dallas Liu has absolutely outdone himself with his portrayal of Prince Zuko? He has perfectly captured the intensity and vulnerability of Zuko, with ample room left for a character development. I personally can’t wait to see more of him, should more seasons come along. Then there’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who has taken on the role of Uncle Iroh. There’s so much love in his eyes, so much kindness around him, that at no point can you dislike his portrayal. Ken Leung as Commander Zhao looks ambitious, yet arrogant. He is a character you’re not supposed to like in the first place. So, the fact that Leung’s portrayal got my blood boiling with that cunning smile of his can only mean that he’s done a really good job. Lastly, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai left my jaw dropped, especially in that fight scene with Zuko. He will have a hold on you, every time he appears on the screen.
Other supporting cast – Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Bumi, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula – have also done a supremely great job, carrying forward the storyline.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The show has been condensed from the animated series’ season 1 into an eight-episode format for the live-adaptation. Because it has been cut down, there have been many adjustments that have been made to make sense of the adaptation as an independent series. Some plot points have been rearranged to occur at different times than the original script, some characters have been introduced way earlier, and certain parts have been given less time or have been entirely omitted. Overall, while for fans of the animated series, it might be a roller-coaster of an experience, but for new-comers, the show will grip them in and keep them hooked till the very end, making it a good weekend-binge. Even the directions by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson have been to the point. They have each tried their best with utmost sincerity to capture the magic and essence of the animated series in the live-adapted version.
The cinematography by Stewart Whelan, Michael Balfry and Michael Goi has been neat. The scenes seamlessly blended with each other in an exceptional way. Even the usage of perfect lighting has enhanced the overall visual appeal of the series. From the way drone shots have been utilized to capture the nations to close-up shots to showcase emotions – all has been thoughtfully executed. However, much of the credit also has to be given to the editing team. The cuts have been smooth. There’s not one scene that feels heavy to the eyes. However, some scenes looked way too unrealistic, and in certain instances, the scenes which heavily depended on special effects seemed shaky. So, I feel the use of effects could have been better to elevate the viewing experience. But, looking at the bigger picture, they were done well.
Uplifting the viewing experience has been Takeshi Furukawa’s musical compositions. The introductory music helped establish the basis of what’s to come. The traditional beats thrown in the midst of scenes has only elevated the entire experience, successfully immersing you in the mystical realm. Other than this, the fashion and the make-up have also been pretty close to the animated versions of the actors’ respective characters.
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Cast & Crew
Creator: Albert Kim
Directors: Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson
Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 8 episodes, 47-63 minutes each
Premiere Date: February 22, 2024
Genre: Action-Adventure, Fantasy, Drama
Language: English
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ is a fantastic watch if you have not watched the animated series. But, if you are someone who’s an avid fan of the original series, this live-adaptation version will fairly not disappoint you because it has enough meta-references that will take you back into the world of the show that you fell in love with in the first place. As someone who has watched the animated series, this show had a few let-downs, guaranteed, but it did not spoil the overall experience. It did, somehow, find a way to keep me glued enough to not hold a grudge against the makers who tried their hands at re-making a live-action version of the beloved series.