The show has been condensed from the animated series’ season 1 into an eight-episode format for the live-adaptation. Because it has been cut down, there have been many adjustments that have been made to make sense of the adaptation as an independent series. Some plot points have been rearranged to occur at different times than the original script, some characters have been introduced way earlier, and certain parts have been given less time or have been entirely omitted. Overall, while for fans of the animated series, it might be a roller-coaster of an experience, but for new-comers, the show will grip them in and keep them hooked till the very end, making it a good weekend-binge. Even the directions by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson have been to the point. They have each tried their best with utmost sincerity to capture the magic and essence of the animated series in the live-adapted version.