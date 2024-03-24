Popular Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam, is one of those personalities in the industry who often keeps his private life away from the cameras. However, the singer recently surprised fans when he shared the pictures of his daughter on social media. The actor revealed his daughter’s face for the first time and fans cannot contain their happiness.
Taking to his Instagram, the singer celebrated his daughter’s first birthday. To mark Haleema’s birthday, he shared two adorable pictures of her daughter. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional. Happy birthday 23/03/23”
Advertisement
In one of the pictures, Aslam has picked Haleema in his arms, and they are twinning in white. Haleema has a pout face and she looked adorable in her white frock and black shoes. The second picture showed the baby girl in a beige frock looking at the camera.
Take a look at the pictures here.
The post has fetched over 797K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I don't want to refresh my feed ever.” A second fan wrote, “Awwee mashAllah mashAllah may Allah bless her with long healthy life Allah naseeb achay karien.” A third fan commented, “Masha'Allah Masha'Allah happy birthday to the little cutie.” While the singer had shared the news of his daughter’s birth last year on his social media, he had kept her face hidden from the media. Sharing the announcement back then, he wrote, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers, Ramadan Mubarak, from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan”
Advertisement
Atif Aslam tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in 2013. The couple has three children together.