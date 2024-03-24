The post has fetched over 797K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I don't want to refresh my feed ever.” A second fan wrote, “Awwee mashAllah mashAllah may Allah bless her with long healthy life Allah naseeb achay karien.” A third fan commented, “Masha'Allah Masha'Allah happy birthday to the little cutie.” While the singer had shared the news of his daughter’s birth last year on his social media, he had kept her face hidden from the media. Sharing the announcement back then, he wrote, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers, Ramadan Mubarak, from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan”