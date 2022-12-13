Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Date Fixed, Invites To Reportedly Be Sent Out By This Month-End

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Date Fixed, Invites To Reportedly Be Sent Out By This Month-End

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will reportedly get married next month. The couple has been dating for almost three years now.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 2:43 pm

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a long time now. The couple, according to reports, is expected to tie the knot in January next year. In fact, veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently confirmed that they all are indeed trying to figure out a date to officiate their relationship.

Now, if a latest report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding events will take place from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The portal also claimed that preparations for the big-fat wedding are underway in full swing, and the wedding invitations will be sent out to guests by December-end. 

Now we just wait for an official announcement about the same. 

The recent report comes days after it was touted that the BCCI approved KL Rahul’s week-long leave in January. Not just that, an earlier Pinkvilla report claimed, “The couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding. Soon-to-be bride groom has finalised the outfits they will be wearing on their big day".

Suniel too had said, “"I know about all the rumours that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will finally happen.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for almost three years now, but they made their relationship official last year only.

