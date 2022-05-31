ASAP Rocky Opens Up About Fatherhood After Welcoming First Child With Rihanna

Rapper ASAP Rocky has spoken up about the type of parent he wishes to be in a recent interview. The 33-year-old singer welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, who gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The couple has yet to publish any photos or reveal the child's name. Rocky, however, provided a rare insight into his relationship and what he wishes to pass on to his children in a recent interview with Dazed & Confused. He said, "‘I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what." On being asked, how he envisions himself as a father, Rocky said, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has known Rihanna for years and has previously collaborated with her. They began dating in 2020 before formally declaring their romance a few months later, but they have kept their relationship absolutely discreet. That door was thrown open earlier this year when they revealed they were expecting their first child together with a photo shoot.

Meanwhile, after giving birth to their child, Rihanna has kept a low profile and has been mostly missing from social media. She previously made headlines when she spoke candidly with Vogue about her relationship with Rocky, acknowledging that the leap from pals to something more wasn't easy at the beginning.