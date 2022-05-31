Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

ASAP Rocky Opens Up About Fatherhood After Welcoming First Child With Rihanna

Rapper ASAP Rocky and singer Rihanna confirmed their romantic relationship in May 2021. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this month.

ASAP Rocky Opens Up About Fatherhood After Welcoming First Child With Rihanna
ASAP Rocky ASAP Rocky

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 6:07 pm

Rapper ASAP Rocky has spoken up about the type of parent he wishes to be in a recent interview. The 33-year-old singer welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, who gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The couple has yet to publish any photos or reveal the child's name. Rocky, however, provided a rare insight into his relationship and what he wishes to pass on to his children in a recent interview with Dazed & Confused. He said, "‘I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what." On being asked, how he envisions himself as a father, Rocky said, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

Related stories

A$AP Rocky And Rihanna Welcome A Baby Boy

Rihanna-A$AP Rocky Spotted For The First Time After 'Cheating' Rumours

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has known Rihanna for years and has previously collaborated with her. They began dating in 2020 before formally declaring their romance a few months later, but they have kept their relationship absolutely discreet. That door was thrown open earlier this year when they revealed they were expecting their first child together with a photo shoot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Meanwhile, after giving birth to their child, Rihanna has kept a low profile and has been mostly missing from social media. She previously made headlines when she spoke candidly with Vogue about her relationship with Rocky, acknowledging that the leap from pals to something more wasn't easy at the beginning.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Asap Rocky Rihanna Asap Rocky Rihanna Celebrity Couple Celebrity Baby Fatherhood Parenting
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima