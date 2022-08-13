Actor Paoli Dam is elated as her film ‘Chhaad – The Terrace’ is premiering at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA), Toronto. Directed by debutante director Indrani and produced by National Film Development Corporation under the new slate of productions, the Bengali language feature film is scheduled to be screened on August 13 at 6:30 PM at Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas.



When asked how important these international recognitions are for her as an actor, Paoli told Outlook, “Be it international or in India it is really important as an actor to get the recognition and it definitely boosts your morale and also helps the representation of the film.”



International Film Festival of South Asia [IFFSA] Toronto is the largest South Asian film festival in North America and a pioneer organization devoted to the development, promotion, and celebration of South Asian cinematic arts and talent in Canada. In its 11th year now, the festival has become an international icon and the voice of South Asian cinema in Canada.



Paoli says that “ It is also fortunate that films can become ambassadors of topics of international relevance and actors get a pivotal role to play that part too. And also helps the project to get a better reach to its audiences globally.”



‘Chhaad’ is a realistic drama starring Paoli Dam, Arunoday ‘Rahul’ Banerjee, Rajnandini Paul & Rajnandini Paul & another prominent cast. The film was part of the NFDC’s script lab and has transformed its first pitch to the corporation. It was also part of an International edit workshop, ‘The first Cut Lab, France’.



The film explores the protagonist, Mitra’s (Paoli) relationship with the terrace and eventually her disillusionment with the terrace. Mitra is perturbed with her married responsibilities, she is a writer and a school teacher, her identity issues trigger when she is denied access to the terrace - Her open space.



For Paoli, the film is really close to her heart because of several reasons. “NFDC is an institution for all of us and I have grown up watching the celebrated films from NFDC over the years, there were no second thoughts when an offer came to me. Besides, the film is directed by the first-time filmmaker Indrani, I was confident she would definitely do a great job. I loved the role that was narrated to me and was something unique from a woman's perspective. Hence, this film will be really close to my heart,” she said.