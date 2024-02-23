Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370' has finally hit the theatres on February 23. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by 'Uri' fame director Aditya Dhar, 'Article 370's reviews are out. It has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Netizens have shared their reviews of 'Article 370' on X platform (formerly known as Twitter). They have especially hailed Yami Gautam and Priyamani's performances in the film. Some even said that Yami deserves a 'National Award' for her brilliant act.
Before showing you the reactions of people, let me tell you what the movie is all about. For those unaware, back in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to abrogate Article 370 which gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status. 'Article 370' is based on the abrogation of this important provision. Not only the movie, but even the film's trailer was received well by the audiences. Even, PM Modi gave a shoutout to 'Article 370' during his recent speech.
One user wrote, ''#Article370Review is an OUTSTANDING & Heart touching Well made, briliant & amazing crafted, to the point,no extra drama. its a based on true event & best informative film. #Artical370Film @yamigautam your acting level was briliant & amazing must watch'' while another wrote, ''Absolutely Brilliant 1st half bahut badhiya 2nd half to pura climax tha@yamigautam aapko ek national award milne wala h''.
Have a look at some of the reactions here.
Aditya Dhar told Outlook India the reason behind making 'Article 370'. ''Since childhood, we have been witness to what happened in Kashmir. We have heard stories about how the separatists and terrorists were finding support behind the garb of this Article, how they were hiding their crimes by taking support of this. Revoking Article 370 was necessarily one of the most important steps anybody would have ever taken,'' he said.
The National award-winning director added, ''Everybody thought that there was no route to achieve that and you couldn't find a way to go around it as all thought that it was a close end loop. When we got to know how the operation was conducted and how that loop was basically taken care of, is what made it such an incredible story. We said we had to make it. It's something which is very important as a subject and event to be brought in front of the audience. Everybody knows it happened but nobody knows how it happened. It's such a great and exciting story that we were actually compelled to bring it to celluloid and make it happen. I really hope that audiences also resonate with the kind of event it was, the kind of details we have brought into and we have extracted and understood how the machinery was able to pull it off.''