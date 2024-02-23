The National award-winning director added, ''Everybody thought that there was no route to achieve that and you couldn't find a way to go around it as all thought that it was a close end loop. When we got to know how the operation was conducted and how that loop was basically taken care of, is what made it such an incredible story. We said we had to make it. It's something which is very important as a subject and event to be brought in front of the audience. Everybody knows it happened but nobody knows how it happened. It's such a great and exciting story that we were actually compelled to bring it to celluloid and make it happen. I really hope that audiences also resonate with the kind of event it was, the kind of details we have brought into and we have extracted and understood how the machinery was able to pull it off.''