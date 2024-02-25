Art & Entertainment

'Article 370' Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam's Movie Rises Steadily, Moves Ahead Of 'Crakk'

'Article 370' is witnessing a steady growth in its box office collection on Day 2. The film stars Yami Gautam and it has been produced by Aditya Dhar.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 25, 2024

Yami Gautam in 'Article 370' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, ‘Article 370’ released in theatres on Friday. On Day 1, the movie opened to decent numbers. It raked in Rs 5.90 crore. However, on its first Saturday, the film witnessed a slight growth; the collection now stands at Rs 13.40 crores.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.50 crore at the box office. On Saturday, theatres saw an occupancy rate of 26.58 percent. However, the occupancy rate saw a growth in the evening and the figure reached 44.39 percent. Analysts expect more footfall of the movie over this weekend which will contribute significantly to its box office earnings. The movie also benefited from slashed prices in certain cities. The report mentioned that because of these discounted prices, the movie stood strong on Day 1 and Day 2.

‘Article 370’ clashed with Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi’s ‘Crakk.’ While ‘Crakk’ opened well with Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1, Day 2 saw a dip. The action flick collected only Rs 2.75 crores on Day 2. The Yami Gautam film has been called divisive by some sections of the audience, but the film's content is what is pulling the crowd to catch the movie on the big screen.

The film is outperforming Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files.’ The Adah Sharma movie minted Rs 12.05 crore on Day 2. The film went to collect Rs 252.90 crores during its run in theatres. It is expected that ‘Article 370’ is set to follow this same path.

The movie revolves around the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

