Arshad Warsi Feels Circuit Was A Stupid Role

Actor Arshad Warsi in a recent interview opened up about how he felt about playing the character of Circuit in the ‘Munna Bhai’ film franchise. Of all the roles he has and essayed, he calls this on as stupid. The actor also emphasized upon how important it was for him to know the leading cast of the film.

In an interview with Indian Express, Warsi said, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makrand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!”

A Still From 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' Mango Bollywood

When asked about the factors that he keeps in mind when he is offered a script, the actor said it is purely based on the what the audience would want to see on screen.

Warsi added, “I listen to any script purely as an audience member. Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not.”

The ’Asur’ actor also opened up about not being an ideal lead actor as he feels he lacks the mindset and drive that a lead actor should have.

Warsi also spoke about his collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Pandey’.

Speaking about his experience working with Kumar, Warsi said, “I really like him. I knew of him as a person and actor. I had heard so much about him, but it was always from other people. When you meet him in person and interact with him, that’s when you know that he is really that person. He is really a nice chap, a good person with a pure heart, that’s very important. Maybe, that is one of the reasons that guys like him just go on and on doing good work, they don’t fade out. Everybody wants to cast him, as he is so good to work with, a through professional and a good human being.”

Warsi and Kumar would be seen together on the screen after 20 years. Their first movie together was ‘Jaani Dushman’ in 2002.