Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Arjun Kapoor Joins Malaika Arora For Her Mom's Birthday Celebration

Arjun Kapoor Joins Malaika Arora For Her Mom's Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Instagram/@arjunkapoor

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:14 pm

Actor Arjun Kapoor joined his ladylove Malaika Arora for her mother Joyce Arora for her 70th birthday.

Apart from Arjun, others who were seen at the celebration were Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena shared a picture from Joyce's cake-cutting ceremony which also had Arjun joining the family in the frame.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote: "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday Aunty Joyce."

The picture shows Joyce standing between Amrita and Malaika as they read from a book. Arjun can be seen standing besides Malaika.
 

Last year, Malaika made her OTT debut with a reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika'. Arjun was recently seen in the film 'Kuttey'. He will next be seen in 'The Ladykiller'.

