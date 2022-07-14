Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjun Bijlani - Kanika Mann's 'Roohaniyat Chapter 2' Is A Pill For Love And Romance

The trailer of 'Roohaniyat Chapter 2' is out now.

Roohaniyat Chapter 2
Roohaniyat Chapter 2 Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 5:14 pm

The makers of the upcoming series 'Roohaniyat Chapter 2', which stars Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann, dropped the trailer on Thursday. It talks about everything related to love, romance, and forever.

Commenting on the release, Bijlani says: "With all the love that we received from the audiences during the first chapter, we are thrilled to showcase the second chapter. This time, they will see different dynamics in Saveer and Prisha's relationship. We look forward to the audience's reaction to the trailer, and I hope they also love this Chapter like the first."

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the series also features Aman Verma and Smita Bansal. Starting July 22, the 14-episodic series, three episodes of the premium long format will be released every Friday on MX Player.

Mann adds: "It's such a good feeling that our fans are liking our work and that Roohaniyat chapter 2 is going to release soon. Prisha is a bubbly girl who believes in soulmates and true relationships. The second chapter will witness more twists and turns in Saveer-Prisha's life. I hope the audiences enjoy this chapter too and figure out if forever love is a lie or not."

The captivating trailer of Chapter 2 captures the intriguing theme of the show - 'Is Forever Love A Lie'. In this chapter, Prisha will be seen confessing her feelings for Saveer as he reciprocates. The series also tells us how these dynamic characters, Saveer and Prisha, are perfectly opposite. While Saveer is a dark yet charismatic entrepreneur who has had a tragic past, Prisha is an unpredictable naive girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates.

The romantic drama revolves around a mystery woman. It also stars Yuvika Chaudhary, Palak Purswani, Harshit Sindhwani, Geetika Mehandru, Arushi Handa and Shaan Grover.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Roohaniyat Chapter 2 Arjun Bijlani Kanika Mann Glen Barretto Ankush Mohla Aman Verma Smita Bansal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

How India’s Heat Wave Turned Adani Power Into A Gold Mine For Investors

How India’s Heat Wave Turned Adani Power Into A Gold Mine For Investors