Archana Puran Singh On Her 7-Year Age Gap With Husband Parmeet Sethi

Actress Archana Puran Singh compares her marriage to spouse and actor Parmeet Sethi to the Bollywood film ‘Abhimaan’ (1973), in which the wife is the more successful. She, on the other hand, believes that society should not promote prejudices about men being less renowned than women and about women being elder than the man.

Singh and Sethi are an outspoken pair who dared to go despite their family's wishes at a period when the age gap was a major consideration. Singh is seven years elder than Sethi, but she said that when they married in 1992, they were "too much in love" to care.

Singh spoke to the Times of India about how, following a four-year relationship with Sethi, the choice to marry seemed simple to her.

Apart from the TV serial ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, Singh is remembered for her appearances in films like ‘Jalwa', ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Masi’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and ‘Bol Bachchan’. She is now well-known for replacing politician and television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu as a permanent guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ since 2019.

Singh will be seen judging ‘India's Laughter Champion’ next alongside actor Shekhar Suman, while comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's celebrity chat show is set to take a vacation in June.

Singh also said that, despite her reputation for loud laughing on television, she is the joker at home, with Sethi and her two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan, making jokes about her.