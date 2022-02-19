Anushka Sharma Lauds Delhi Man Who Was Labelled ‘Mad’ For Helping A Pup

Actress Anushka Sharma has taken to social media to praise a man who was seen helping a pup. The video of Old Delhi area surfaced on Instagram where a man can be seen rescuing a pup and was called 'mad' for the act of kindness.

When another man nearby labelled him 'paagal (crazy),' the man kissed the puppy on the paw. After that, the second man advises him to take the puppy home, which the first man agrees to do. "Ye dekho godi mein lelia maine (See, I've got it in my arms)," he explained. He went on to say that people should aid the voiceless and feed puppy biscuits to the puppies. "Paagal bata rahe," he says to those filming his video. Batao main paagal hu ji Sundar pilla ye kitna accha. (He's calling me crazy.) Ye bolta nahi hai kuch bhi lekin pyaar itna karta hai Am I insane? This is a lovely puppy. He doesn't talk much, but he adores everyone)."

The video was shared by Humans of Delhi on Instagram. Netizens showered the man's efforts with their lovely comments. One said, 'you're an angel' while the other commented 'god bless you!'.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story



Anushka also shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Paagal toh woh hain jo insaaniyat nahi samjhein, aap toh… (Mad are those who don't understand this humanity. You are…)" Anushka also added applause and heart icons to her post.