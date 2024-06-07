Popular actor Anusha Dandekar has been making headlines ever since rumours of her participating in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ made their way to social media. She has also been making news ever since her ex-boyfriend Jason Shah spoke about their relationship to the media. Taking to her social media, the former MTV VJ has broken her silence and reacted to this news.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anusha Dandekar shared a screenshot of news articles that mentioned that she would be participating in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ She addressed the claims of her participating in the Anil Kapoor show and also reacted to ‘Heeramandi’ actor Jason Shah’s comments. She mentioned that she shuns headlines to distance herself from former relationships and fake reports.
She wrote, “At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone, and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though.”
Take a look at the statement shared by Dandekar here.
Dandekar also talked about her Marathi film, ‘Juna Furniture’, in her statement. She continued, “I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film – ‘Juna Furniture’ - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it.”
In a previous interview, Shah talked about his past relationship with Dandekar. He mentioned how he felt misunderstood in the relationship. He said, “I have had a spiritual change in my life since then (his break-up), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?”
The couple dated for a brief period before parting ways in 2021.