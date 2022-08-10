Anurag Kashyap Talks About Boycott Culture In Bollywood: We Are Living In Very Strange Times

The cancel culture has taken Bollywood by storm. Ahead of the film’s release on August 11, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is being boycotted on social media. So is Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rakshabandhan’. In fact, there were trolls who targeted to boycott Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Darlings’ too, which released on Netflix on August 11.

Now filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’ with Taapsee Pannu on August 19, opened up the boycott culture, adding that if he wanted to make films like ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, he would not be able to make them. On the other hand, while films are being boycotted, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput still trends on Twitter even two years post his demise.

“Today if I have to make a 'Black Friday' or a 'Gangs of Wasseypur', I don’t think I can make it. Because I have seen it, I have tried to, I have written a lot of scripts but there are no takers. There are no takers for a lot of films which are remotely about politics or religion,” he told Indian Express.

He further added, “We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends everyday. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter."

Meanwhile, coming to ‘Dobaaraa’, the film reunites Taapsee with her ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati. It is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.