Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Talks About Boycott Culture In Bollywood: We Are Living In Very Strange Times

Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, has talked about the trending boycott culture in Bollywood and how it is happening across industries. 

Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 3:23 pm

The cancel culture has taken Bollywood by storm. Ahead of the film’s release on August 11, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is being boycotted on social media. So is Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rakshabandhan’. In fact, there were trolls who targeted to boycott Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer ‘Darlings’ too, which released on Netflix on August 11.

Now filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Dobaaraa’ with Taapsee Pannu on August 19, opened up the boycott culture, adding that if he wanted to make films like ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, he would not be able to make them. On the other hand, while films are being boycotted, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput still trends on Twitter even two years post his demise. 

“Today if I have to make a 'Black Friday' or a 'Gangs of Wasseypur', I don’t think I can make it. Because I have seen it, I have tried to, I have written a lot of scripts but there are no takers. There are no takers for a lot of films which are remotely about politics or religion,” he told Indian Express.

Related stories

Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' Heading To Streamer Voot Select For OTT Release

Taapsee Pannu Gets Miffed With Paparazzi At ‘Dobaaraa’ Event, Says, 'Actor Hi Hamesha Galat Hota Hai’

Taapsee Pannu To Travel In Past, Portray Two Avatars In Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

He further added, “We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends everyday. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter."

Meanwhile, coming to ‘Dobaaraa’, the film reunites Taapsee with her ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati. It is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anurag Kashyap Taapsee Pannu Actress Taapsee Pannu Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Bollywood Movies Bollywood News Taapsee Pannu Anurag Kashyap New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta