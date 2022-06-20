Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' To Premiere At London Film Festival

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to premiere at London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23. The film is scheduled to release on August 19. The director-actor duo will present the teaser of the film at the opening night Gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23.



The film is directed by Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.



The new-age thriller reunites Pannu and Kashyap for the third time. With 'Dobaaraa', the hit pair of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of 'Thappad'.

The actress will also be seen playing the Indian National Women's Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj’s role in the biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherjee and produced by Viacom18 studios. It is set to release on July 15 this year.



'Dobaaraa' is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures' new wing Cult Movies.

