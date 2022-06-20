Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' To Premiere At London Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap's new film 'Dobaara' featuring Taapsee Pannu will premiere at London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23. The film is scheduled to release on August 19.

Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' To Premiere At London Film Festival
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 8:30 pm

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to premiere at London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23. The film is scheduled to release on August 19. The director-actor duo will present the teaser of the film at the opening night Gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23.


The film is directed by Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

The new-age thriller reunites Pannu and Kashyap for the third time. With 'Dobaaraa', the hit pair of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of 'Thappad'.

The actress will also be seen playing the Indian National Women's Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj’s role in the biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherjee and produced by Viacom18 studios. It is set to release on July 15 this year. 

'Dobaaraa' is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures' new wing Cult Movies.

Related stories

Howzat: Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' Is All About Winning The Game In A Man's World

Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From Cricket, Taapsee Pannu Pens Heartfelt Tribute

Abhay Deol Describes Dev D Director Anurag Kashyap As 'Gaslighter'

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Taapsee Pannu Indian Cinema Anurag Kashyap London Indian Film Festival Film Premiere Teaser Launch Dobaaraa Upcoming Bollywood Movie Anurag Kashyap Taapsee Pannu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province