Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Anup Soni Talks About Playing A Different Character In His OTT Show As Opposed To His Good Guy Image On-Screen

TV actor Anup Soni recently discussed how he will play a different character in his next OTT series "Saas Bahu Achaar" as a contrast to all the wonderful characters he is known for portraying on television.

Anup Soni
Anup Soni Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:21 am

Actor Anup Soni, who is gearing up for the release of his OTT show 'Saas Bahu Achaar', recently opened up on playing a different character in the show as opposed to all the good characters that he often plays on screen.

The actor mentioned that he has earlier played a grey character in a few films, "Predominantly I have been cast in good roles, Yes. But I have also played grey characters in films like 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Godmother', 'Gangajaal', 'Intehaa' & 'Footpath'."

He mentioned that despite playing characters with grey shades, there is an image of him playing just the good characters, "So it's not like I haven't played a variety of roles but yes predominantly there is an image that I have been cast in good guys roles (sic)."

He refrained from calling it a grey character, "I won't call my role in 'Saas Bahu Achaar' as a grey character. It is such a character who struggles with his emotions a lot. He thinks he is trying to fix everything in life but things don't happen the way he wants."

"He doesn't get that positive reaction. He is struggling with his own inner emotions so much that's the beauty of this character", he added.



'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' will drop on ZEE5 on July 8. 

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Anup Soni OTT Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. Actor Anup Soni TV Actor Crime Patrol Saas Bahu Achaar New Release
