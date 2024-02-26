Legendary Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday morning. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter on social media. While the statement that was released by his daughter mentioned that the singer was battling a prolonged illness, the exact cause of his death wasn’t revealed. However, in a recent interview, Anup Jalota revealed that the singer was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Speaking to Indian Express, Anup Jalota talked about Pankaj Udhas. He revealed that the late singer was battling pancreatic cancer and he had known about it for the last five to six months. The singer said, “The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last five to six months, and he stopped talking to me in the last two-three months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.”
The singer fondly recalled his memories with Udhas. He continued, “People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. In those days, Pankaj, me, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together.” In another conversation with IANS, he said that he did not tell anyone about Udhas’ medical condition.
Remembering Pankaj Udhas, he shared a few pictures with the singer on social media. He wrote, “Shocking.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Pankaj Udhas’ funeral is set to take place tomorrow.