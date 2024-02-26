Speaking to Indian Express, Anup Jalota talked about Pankaj Udhas. He revealed that the late singer was battling pancreatic cancer and he had known about it for the last five to six months. The singer said, “The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last five to six months, and he stopped talking to me in the last two-three months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.”