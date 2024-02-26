Legendary musician Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, on social media. The news has sent shockwaves not only among those in the industry but also to his fans. The singer is known for his heart-touching ghazals, and for making it popular all across the globe. He connected with the audience not just with his melodious voice but also with his lyrics that left people yearning for more.
Here are 10 of Pankaj Udhas’ most memorable songs that you can tune into and remember his genius. These songs still sound fresh and will leave an indelible mark no matter how many times you have heard them. Take a look at the curated list here.
‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ - ‘Naam’
‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai’ – ‘Ek Hi Maqsad’
'Aaj Phir Tumpe’ – ‘Dayavan’
‘Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise’- ‘Saajan’
‘Thodi Thodi Piya Karo’ – ‘Aafreen Vol 2’
‘Chupke Chupke' - 'Mahek'
‘Aap Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai’ – ‘Jashn A Silver Jubilee Collection Vol 2'
‘Ahista’ – ‘Stolen Moments’
‘Maikhane Se Sharab Se’ – ‘Mahek’
'Sach Bolta Hoon' - 'Humnasheen'
Sharing the news of the singer’s death, his daughter wrote, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness (sic).” A lot of details about his death have not been shared by the family as of now.
Pankaj Udhas passed away due to a prolonged illness. The Padmashree singer was 72. May his soul rest in peace.