Legendary musician Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, on social media. The news has sent shockwaves not only among those in the industry but also to his fans. The singer is known for his heart-touching ghazals, and for making it popular all across the globe. He connected with the audience not just with his melodious voice but also with his lyrics that left people yearning for more.