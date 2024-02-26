Sonu Nigam Says His 'Heart Cries' As He Mourns Demise Of Pankaj Udhas

Leading playback singer Sonu Nigam expressed his grief at the passing of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, describing him as "an important part" of his childhood.

Nigam took to his social media and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Lamenting the loss of such an important part of his childhood, the singer wrote, "Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti"