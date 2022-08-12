Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Anil Ravipudi To Direct Nandamuri Balakrishna's 108th Film

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NBK108, will be directed by well known director Anil Ravipudi and will have music by Thaman, who won the National Award for his score for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramlo'.

Anil Ravipudi
Anil Ravipudi Instagram: @anilravipudi

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 7:48 pm

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NBK108, will be directed by well known director Anil Ravipudi and will have music by Thaman, who won the National Award for his score for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramlo'.


Taking to Twitter on Thursday, director Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Eternally grateful and super thrilled to show our Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna garu in a never before role.

"Happy to be joining hands with the musical sensation, dear brother Thaman and Shine Screens for this exciting endeavour."

Thaman, who also scored the music for Balakrishna's previous film, 'Akhanda', which went on to emerge a blockbuster, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the project.

He wrote, "NBK108 is here! NBK Gaaru! With brother Anil Ravipudi. Dear Sahu Garapati."

The film is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi's Shine Screen Studios.

