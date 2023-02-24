Anil Kapoor, Saswata Chatterjee's 10-Day Workshop To Get The Bonding Right In 'The Night Manager'

To showcase a strong bond of friendship between two actors, indeed takes a lot of hard work, conversation and a sense of comfort that needs to be there between the two actors. Well, supremely talented actors Anil Kapoor and Saswata Chatterjee who depict a 20 year long on-screen friendship, had to work towards understanding each other and developing that precious bond in 'The Night Manager'

Talking about their on-screen friendship, Director Sandeep Mondi revealed, “We have had Anil Kapoor and Saswata do a 10 day workshop to get their bonding right and to showcase them as two people who are friends for 20 years.”

Disney+ Hotstar's show 'The Night Manager' is getting positive reviews for showcasing the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager”, the show is Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia and is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh.

The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Tillotama Shome in other pivital roles.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sandeep spoke about the process of adapting the show.

"This was the toughest adaptation. As a showrunner, I had earlier adapted Aarya with Ram (Madhvani), but in this one, it was a very popular show. When I had signed up for the show, someone actually contextualized it and said, ‘Do you know what you are up to? You are in a way remaking Sholay!’ It is as big as that, because the fandom of the show is huge, the actors are large, a widely watched series. So, you are basically putting yourself up for comparison… The toughest part was what is the point of view we will apply to i," he said.