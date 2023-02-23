Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
'The Night Manager' Is The 'Pathaan' Of All Web Shows: Mahesh Bhatt

'The Night Manager' Is The ‘Pathaan’ Of All Web Shows: Mahesh Bhatt

The Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager’, the series is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia and is created and directed by Sandeep Modi along with Priyanka Ghosh. 

The Night Manager
The Night Manager IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 11:36 am

'The Night Manager' starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles is currently streaming at Disney+ Hotstar. The series introduces you to the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation and has created a positive wave within the B-town celebs. The latest celebrity who has really enjoyed watching the show is veteran Director Mahesh Bhatt who has called The Night Manager, the Pathaan of web shows.

He added "Binged on The Night Manager. Simply loved it. It's a new ‘animal’ in the zoo. This is also Anil’s best. Loved the heroine. She has a mournful sensuous vibe about her which makes her lethal. Can’t wait for the next part. The Night Manager is the ‘PATHAAN’ of all web shows.”

The Night Manager story revolves around one massive clash between Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta. The Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager’, the series is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia and is created and directed by Sandeep Modi along with Priyanka Ghosh. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Sandeep spoke about the process of adapting the show.

"This was the toughest adaptation. As a showrunner, I had earlier adapted Aarya with Ram (Madhvani), but in this one, it was a very popular show. When I had signed up for the show, someone actually contextualized it and said, ‘Do you know what you are up to? You are in a way remaking Sholay!’ It is as big as that, because the fandom of the show is huge, the actors are large, a widely watched series. So, you are basically putting yourself up for comparison… The toughest part was what is the point of view we will apply to i," he said.

