Anil Kapoor Exits 'Housefull 5' Due To Disagreement Over Fees? Here's What We Know

The makers of 'Housefull' franchise are back with 'Housefull 5'. The announcement was made last year. 'Housefull' alums Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are part of the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise. The excitement hit the roof when it was announced that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar would join the cast. The latest report might disappoint Anil's fans as it has been said that he has backed out of the film. Read on to know more.
As per a report in Mid-Day, due to disagreement over fees, Anil has decided to exit from the film. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala had disagreement over the former's fee. ''There is no bad blood. But Sajid and Anil disagreed on the fee that the latter demanded," said the source.
The same report also stated that Nana Patekar's role in the film is being rewritten. The source said, "Like in the Welcome franchise, Nana and Anil were to play characters related to each other, who work together as a duo. But with Anil exiting Housefull 5, the makers are writing a new role for Nana''. Director Tarun Mansukhani will prep to shoot the film in August-end.
As of now, there is no official confirmation from the makers on Anil Kapoor's exit from 'Housefull 5'.
'Housefull 5' was announced last year in June. It was supposed to release in Diwali this year. Later, the release date was pushed to June 6, 2025. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to announce the same. He assured ''FIVE times the madness'' in the fifth installment. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Dharmendra in key roles.
Coming back to Anil Kapoor, he was last seen in 'Fighter', co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Prior to that he was seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal' which was a blockbuster.