Anil Kapoor Exits 'Housefull 5' Due To Disagreement Over Fees? Here's What We Know

The makers of 'Housefull' franchise are back with 'Housefull 5'. The announcement was made last year. 'Housefull' alums Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are part of the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise. The excitement hit the roof when it was announced that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar would join the cast. The latest report might disappoint Anil's fans as it has been said that he has backed out of the film. Read on to know more.