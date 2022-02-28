Andrew Garfield Has No Plans To Play 'Spider-Man' Again

After months of denying his involvement in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently said he has "no plans" to reprise his role as Peter Parker in future films. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022 on Sunday night (February 27), Garfield was asked if he was reprising his role as ‘Spider-Man’. The actor laughed and said, “No plans. That’s the truth.”

Adding another line to his statement, the actor said, “Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.”

Garfield was nominated for best male actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards this year for his musical performance in filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' However, he lost to actor Will Smith who took home the honour of ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role’ for ‘King Richard’.

Garfield previously won a Golden Globe Award for his role as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ in the category of ‘Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film’. Garfield will also be up against actors like Will Smith, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Denzel Washington in the Best Actor category at the Oscars in 2022.