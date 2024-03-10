'Anatomy Of A Fall' Dog Will Not Be Attending The Oscars 2024? Here's What We Know

Ahead of the Oscars, a dog has turned heads and has made news. The seven-year-old border collie who plays the role of Snoop in ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ is reportedly not going to attend the Academy Awards. Messi, who became the star in this Justine Triet directorial, will be giving the red carpet and the event a miss.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, people have complained about Messi’s appearance at the award ceremony. The report mentioned that “multiple companies with nominated films complained” about the dog attending the Oscars lunch earlier. The companies believed that Messi could turn the tables in favour of ‘Anatomy Of A Fall.’
At the Oscars lunch, Messi hit it off with Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Billie Eilish, and Bradley Cooper to name a few. Messi’s trainer and owner Laura Martin recalled the lunch and said, “The big moment was with Billie Eilish, who bonded with Messi for almost 10 minutes. They were hugging and petting, and they really had a vibe. Then Bradley Cooper bumped into him in the hallway. The dog went right to him, so they also had a connection.”
‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ has been nominated in five categories at the Oscars 2024. It has also been nominated for the Best Picture. Starring Sandra Huller, the film revolves around a writer who is on a mission to prove her innocence after her husband’s death. Snoop, played by Messi, has a pivotal role in the film. He is constantly on the woman’s side as she fights her battles.
Messi will be staying in Paris, France with his owner.