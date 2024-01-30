Awaiting Release Of Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’? Check Out These 5 Courtroom Murder Mystery Dramas

The courtroom murder mystery drama is one genre that is perennial favourite among the cinegoers as it keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, thanks to its perfect blend of suspense, intrigue, and legal theatrics. Now, as Justine Triet's upcoming French legal thriller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, is slated to release on February 2, 2024 in cinemas, here’s a list of other five courtroom murder mystery dramas that will keep you hooked until then. But before that, let’s explore a few details of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ as well: