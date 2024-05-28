The 2024 Cannes Film Festival was a significant moment for India. Apart from the number of celebrities who represented India on the global stage, Indian movies also took centre stage. But what proved to be the cherry on the cake was when actor Anasuya Sengupta scripted history. She became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress at the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes for her role in ‘The Shameless’. She recently took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on this win.