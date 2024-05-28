The 2024 Cannes Film Festival was a significant moment for India. Apart from the number of celebrities who represented India on the global stage, Indian movies also took centre stage. But what proved to be the cherry on the cake was when actor Anasuya Sengupta scripted history. She became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress at the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes for her role in ‘The Shameless’. She recently took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on this win.
Taking to her Instagram, Anasuya Sengupta shared a series of pictures from Cannes and also penned a note on her win. She called the moment an ‘incredibly humbling honour.’ She thanked the jury, the production house, and director Konstantin Bojanov for giving her the opportunity to work in ‘The Shameless.’
She wrote, “Winning the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is an incredibly humbling honour. Furthermore, to know that I am the first Indian to have received this is that much more special. I am deeply grateful to the festival jury artists I have long admired for recognizing my work among such talented peers. To me, this award is much more than just a personal achievement.”
Thanking the team of the film, Sengupta continued, “I am here because of my film, 'The Shameless', tirelessly mounted by my producers from all over the world; Urban factory, Akka films, House on Fire productions, Klas films, TPHQ and Shanta Nepali productions that line produced in Nepal. I am particularly grateful to my cast and my director Konstantin Bojanov for believing so fiercely in me. He is nothing short of a magician in my eyes!”
The actor added, “This film bears testimony to the power of storytelling and the invaluable contributions of all who worked so lovingly on it, not thinking about glory or possible accolades. I only stand on the shoulder of giants, women in cinema who have relentlessly been working to embody characters and stories that need to be told.”
Celebrities like Ira Dubey, Konkona Sengupta, Shahana Goswami, and Kani Kusruti left comments on her post and congratulated her. Reacting to her post, one fan said, “This has given hope to sooo many actors out there!! More power to you.” A second fan commented, “Congratulations, well deserved.” A third fan wrote, “More power to you and women everywhere! Congratulations @cup_o_t Can't wait to see the film!”
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov, ‘The Shameless’ revolves around the story of a sex worker who escapes from a brothel after stabbing a police officer in Delhi.