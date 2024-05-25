Directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov, The Shameless’ revolves around the journey of a sex worker who escapes a brothel after stabbing a police officer in Delhi. Anasuya Sengupta dedicated her award “to the queer community and other marginalized communities around the world for bravely fighting a battle they shouldn't have to fight.” As quoted by Variety, in her acceptance speech, the actor said, “You don't have to be queer to fight for equality, you don't have to be colonized to understand that colonizing is pathetic. We just need to be very, very decent human beings.”