Back in 2022, the actor had paid a visit to Mumbai to support Amy for her Tamil film, ‘Mission: Chapter 1 – Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.’ Speaking of their Mumbai visit, Amy shared that he expressed his interest in watching Hindi movies. “Ed and I like watching films belonging to different genres and languages. He has been a producer on a few films. So, we do a little bit of research on different films. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he was keen on watching some Bollywood films and most of them were my films, which is very nice. I wanted him to get a better idea of Bollywood and learn about the industry,” she went on to state. The 32-year-old actress added, “He thinks Hindi movies are incredible. He saw the trailer of ‘Crakk’ and he went like, ‘Wow, Bollywood knows how to do action.’ He wants to be an action hero in Bollywood now (laughs).”