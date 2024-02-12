Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s romance journey began sometime in 2021, and they leave no stone unturned in showing each other off on their respective social media platforms. And in January of this year, the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor went down on one knee and proposed to Amy on a picturesque bridge in Switzerland. Viral images of the heartfelt proposal left Amy as well their followers pleasantly surprised, and received abundant love on social media.
Ahead of the release of her film ‘Crakk,’ Amy sat down to have a conversation with News18. Shedding light on her relationship, she revealed how she never wanted to date an actor, but “Being with Ed has made such a difference… Having somebody who’s supportive and understands your job is great,” said Amy, who is making a comeback to Bollywood after almost eight years.
Back in 2022, the actor had paid a visit to Mumbai to support Amy for her Tamil film, ‘Mission: Chapter 1 – Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.’ Speaking of their Mumbai visit, Amy shared that he expressed his interest in watching Hindi movies. “Ed and I like watching films belonging to different genres and languages. He has been a producer on a few films. So, we do a little bit of research on different films. When Ed came to Mumbai last year, he was keen on watching some Bollywood films and most of them were my films, which is very nice. I wanted him to get a better idea of Bollywood and learn about the industry,” she went on to state. The 32-year-old actress added, “He thinks Hindi movies are incredible. He saw the trailer of ‘Crakk’ and he went like, ‘Wow, Bollywood knows how to do action.’ He wants to be an action hero in Bollywood now (laughs).”
Crediting him for being a support system to her, especially when it comes to her career, Amy Jackson acknowledged that their profession is pretty “unusual.” The kind of work they are required to do changes every day; schedules are also all over the place, and “having someone who understands that and encourages it is and just has your back is really special. We get each other, which is really nice. And that’s very important in a relationship.”