Amrita Rao Underwent Severe Anxiety While Trying To Conceive; Says, 'I Had A Fear Of Getting Pregnant'

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol, who welcomed their baby boy Veer in 2020, have now spoken about the emotional turmoil they went through at the time. In a recent vlog by the couple, Rao spoke about how she was very scared of getting pregnant.



In the vlog, she says that while the two of them decided they want a baby during their honeymoon itself, it took time to conceive as Rao was uncomfortable with the thought of getting pregnant. “Bohot time tak uske baad baby nahi hua because basically mujhe fear the pregnancy ka (We did not have a baby for a long time after that since I was scared of getting pregnant). I am sharing it for the first time but I had a fear of getting pregnant. The phase of pregnancy is very different. Women around me used to tell me that the whole process is natural and all. But a baby is developing in your body and thinking about this caused me discomfort and I had a lot of questions,” she said in the vlog.



In fact, she also spoke about how she got an anxiety attack when they were trying to conceive and could not sleep properly for a month after that.



The couple secretly tied the knot in 2014, they revealed in a previous vlog. They wanted to make sure that the news of the wedding did not take a toll on Rao’s film career. Anmol said in an old vlog, “I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too.”

Rao made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film ‘Ab Ke Baras’. She was then seen in successful films such as Sooraj Barjatya's ‘Vivah’, which also starred actor Shahid Kapoor, ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Shaurya’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Jolly LLB’ and was last seen in 2019 film, ‘Thackeray’.

