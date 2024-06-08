Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan To Make A Special Appearance In Gujarati Film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to portray the role of God in the upcoming Gujarati film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Photo: Instagram
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to portray the role of God in the upcoming Gujarati film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'.

The film is a sequel to the 2022 Gujarati film 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', in which Big B also made a special appearance. The cast includes Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Darshan Jariwala.

Producer Anand Pandit spoke about Big B’s association with the franchise, saying, “We shot with Amitabh Bachchan on June 6, and everyone on the set was awestruck by his energy, dedication, legendary professionalism, and larger-than-life presence.” “He was a very special part of 'Fakt Mahilao Maate,' and to be honest, it is hard for me to imagine a project without him. Anyone who has worked with him once wants to work with him again and again,” the producer added.

Producer Vaishal Shah called Bachchan’s part an interesting one and said that in a way, his role is central to the way the story unfolds. Shah said: "His enduring stardom is a phenomenon that cannot be put into words, and this film will once again show why he continues to be a legend.” 'Fakt Purusho Maate' is written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. The film is expected to be released around Janmashtami, 2024.

