Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19, May Disrupt 'KBC' Schedule

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Instagram: @amitabhbachchan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:03 am

Even as Mumbai reported a spike in Covid-19 cases, mega star Amitabh Bachchan announced late on Tuesday night that he had tested positive and urged "all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also".

The much-loved actor has been hosting Season 14 of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. It is to be seen if his health condition affects his appearances in the popular reality TV quiz show,

Bachchan, who will next be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva', 'Uunchai', 'Goodbye' and the much-awaited 'Adi Purush' with Telugu star Prabhas, had tested positive in July 2020 and isolated himself in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

His son Abhishek Bachchan had also tested positive, followed by daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya. Big B returned home after a three-week stay in hospital in early August 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan KBC Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan
