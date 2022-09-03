Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'Goodbye' First Poster Is All About Father-Daughter Bond

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday treated his fans with a heartwarming first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Goodbye', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.



Amitabh took to Twitter, where he dropped the poster. In the image, the cine icon can be seen flying a kite, while Rashmika stands behind him holding the kite thread and giving support to the global star.



The first poster from the film showcases Bachchan and Rashmika in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are seen celebrating life while flying a kite.



The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.



Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.



'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.