Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'Goodbye' First Poster Is All About Father-Daughter Bond

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday treated his fans with a heartwarming first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Goodbye', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 6:39 pm

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he dropped the poster. In the image, the cine icon can be seen flying a kite, while Rashmika stands behind him holding the kite thread and giving support to the global star.

The first poster from the film showcases Bachchan and Rashmika in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are seen celebrating life while flying a kite.

The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

