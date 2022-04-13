Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Sends ‘Love, Luck And Light’ To ‘Brahmastra’ Co-Stars Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt as their wedding festivities begin.

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 9:56 pm

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to greet actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor as the couple began their pre-wedding festivities. Bachchan, who co-stars with the two of them in ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, shared the film's 'Kesariya' video on his social media platforms.

Along with the video, Bachchan wrote, “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days ❤️ Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra ✨ #Brahmastra (sic).”

Earlier that evening, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, confirmed the wedding date and location to photographers. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is expected to take place on Thursday at the Vastu flat in Bandra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a pre-wedding haldi and mehendi ceremony today that was attended by their family and close friends. The event was attended by celebs like Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are trying to keep their wedding a private affair. However, there are reports that it will be followed by a spectacular reception ceremony. It is being said that the reception will have the who’s who of the film industry walking in on the red carpet to wish the newly married couple.

