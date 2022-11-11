Amitabh Bachchan On What Happens If He Misses Jaya Bachchan's Call

Amitabh Bachchan, who is not only seen playing one of the lead roles in the recent release 'Uunchai' but is also the host of the game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', knows how to bond well with his fans and followers. In a recent example, he once again obliged a curious fan who wanted to know if the experiences that the superstar has at home are actually relatable. Contestant Bhupendra Chaudhary from Gujarat asked the megastar how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if her calls go unattended.

To this, Big B says, “I think all the male fraternity would agree to my condition. Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done."

He adds, "It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come I have to be present. So I thought of a way. I told my secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your secretary?'”

The veteran actor missed the special screening of 'Uunchai' on Thursday. However, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan attended the event on his behalf.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa, and has released in theatres on November 11. It has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions.