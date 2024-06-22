Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’

Amitabh took to his blog and shared details about the heavy costumes and prosthetics involved in the film. “With all the costume heavy and the prosthetics .. and make up for hours and hours for KALKI .. the trailer of which has been released today,” Big B wrote. The actor then spoke about the song he lent his voice to for the film, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. "And yes, the Hindi version - the song sung by moi... tough for a non-singer, but recordists today do unbelievable magic with their electronic equipment... and, BADUMMBAAA, a song comes out. It's on YouTube and on my social media... Twitter, FB, and Insta."