Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has lent his voice to a song in the Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD' and said that it is "tough for a non-singer," but "recordists today do unbelievable magic".

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has lent his voice to a song in the Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD' and said that it is "tough for a non-singer," but "recordists today do unbelievable magic".

Amitabh took to his blog and shared details about the heavy costumes and prosthetics involved in the film. “With all the costume heavy and the prosthetics .. and make up for hours and hours for KALKI .. the trailer of which has been released today,” Big B wrote. The actor then spoke about the song he lent his voice to for the film, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. "And yes, the Hindi version - the song sung by moi... tough for a non-singer, but recordists today do unbelievable magic with their electronic equipment... and, BADUMMBAAA, a song comes out. It's on YouTube and on my social media... Twitter, FB, and Insta."

The cine icon then went on to share a "learning" from "one of this generation," which includes his grandchildren Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan. "Make a call on mobile, hear the bell ringing, but if it saying on the top 'calling'... the call is not going through. If it says 'ringing' then it is. Never knew about this at all... gosh I am such a dodo... know nothing at all... the learning graph is spiraling downwards."

Speaking about 'Kalki 2898 AD', which is directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is inspired by Hindu mythology and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. It is reportedly based on the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces. The legendary actor will be seen portraying the role of Ashwatthama, a captivating figure in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. The film is set to release on June 27.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  2. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  3. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
  4. On Camera: Traffic Policeman Dragged By Speeding Car In Haryana
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Toxic Liquor Supplier Arrested After Death Of Over 50 In Tamil Nadu, Say Police
Entertainment News
  1. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  2. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  3. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  4. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
  5. Jennifer Lawrence To Star In Her Own Production 'The Wives'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: South Asian Rivals IND And BAN Battle To Edge Closer To Semi-Final Spot
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: PM Modi Wishes Luck To Both Teams For T20 World Cup Clash
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  4. USA Vs England Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Euro 2024: FRA-NED Draw Sees N'Golo Kante Extend Record Unbeaten Run At Major Tournaments
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets President Murmu In Delhi
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon