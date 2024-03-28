Art & Entertainment

Amid Wedding Rumours, Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Confirm They Are Engaged As They Flaunt Their Rings

On March 27, there were rumours that actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who dated for several years, had tied the knot.

On Wednesday, there were rumours all around that actress Aditi Rao Hydari had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Siddharth. And when she missed the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in Mumbai the same evening, her absence sort of confirmed that she couldn’t be present because of her wedding.

However, denying rumours of her marriage with Siddharth, the actress confirmed on social media that they are now engaged, and not married. In the photo shared by Aditi, the two can be seen flaunting their engagement rings, and Aditi captioned the loving picture as, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D. (sic)." She used the song from Siddharth's 'Chithha' in the background. Check out the post:

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Aditi and Siddharth, who have been in a relationship for a long time now, had secretly married in a temple in Telangana at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple Mandapam in Srirangpur. However, with the actress confirming the engagement, their fans are now curious to know more details about the impending wedding.

For those caught unaware, Aditi and Siddharth started dating each other after they worked together on the Tamil-Telugu film 'Maha Samudram' (2021). While they kept mum about their relationship for a while, they are often seen together at film premieres, award shows and get-togethers.

Previously, Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. Work wise, she has 'Gandhi Talks', 'Lioness' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in the pipeline.

